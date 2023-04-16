11 injured as coach falls into gorge

KALAYA: Eleven passengers sustained injuries when a passenger coach fell into a ravine owing to brake failure in lower parts of Orakzai tribal district.

The passenger coach was traveling to Bara tehsil in Khyber tribal district from Ferozkhel in lower Orakzai when it plunged into a gorge due to brake failure while negotiating a sharp turn, leaving 11 passengers injured.

The police and the local people rushed to the spot to rescue the injured as soon as they came to know about the road accident. The injured were taken to the Dogra Hospital in Bara tehsil in Khyber tribal district.

Five personnel of the Frontier Corps were among the injured.

The injured were identified as Usman (coach driver), Waseeullah, Salman Khan, Mohammad Anas, Raz Mohammad, Asim, Havildar Miran Gul, Asmatullah, Latif and Mohammad Aqil.