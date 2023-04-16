Holy Quran copies, Eid clothes donated in LSW

WANA: Security forces officials donated Holy Quran copies for mosques and Eid clothes to children of Shaheedan and Zama Jan villages of Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

Security officials said that free clothes were distributed to the deserving children of the area ahead of Eid, while they also distributed Holy Quran copies among people for mosques in some villages.

The residents of the area expressed gratitude to the security forces and said they would continue to support the forces and work for the establishment of peace in the area.

They said the security forces and tribal elders had rendered sacrifices, which should not be forgotten.