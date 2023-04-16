Appointment of teachers at girls’ school sought

MANSEHRA: People of Goscha and its adjoining villages on Saturday demanded the government to appoint teachers to the six posts lying vacant at the only girls’ high school in the area.

“We have taken up this issue up with the district education officer (Female) many times but neither vacant posts of teachers have been filled nor furniture supplied at the girls’ high school in the area,” a local, Murtaza Shaukat Hayat, told reporters in Balakot.

Flanked by a group of villagers, he said that over 200 schoolgirls were getting an education at the high school in Goscha but their education had been suffering adversely owing to the shortage of teachers.

“If seats of teachers lying vacant for long are not filled immediately, students will be left with no other option but to leave the school,” Hayat said.

He also appealed to the Prime Minister’s Advisor Sardar Shahjehan Yousuf and Chief Minister’s Advisor on Culture, Archeology and Tourism Zafar Mehmood to fill the vacant posts and supply the furniture immediately so that schoolgirls could get an education in a better way.