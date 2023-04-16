 
close
Sunday April 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

CTD arrests four alleged terrorists

By APP
April 16, 2023

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has arrested four alleged terrorists of banned outfits during intelligence based operations.

According to the spokesman on Saturday, the CTD Punjab conducted 26 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province.