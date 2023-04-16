Five killed over land dispute in Swat

MINGORA: At least five persons, including a woman, were killed and two others injured when two groups traded fire over a land dispute in Islamour area in the jurisdiction of Saidu Sharif Police Station here on Saturday.

Police sources said the members of the rival groups exchanged harsh words ahead of iftar and exchanged fire. As a result, they said, five persons died on the spot and two others sustained injuries.

The dead persons were identified as Sanaullah, Seema w/o Salim Khan, Kamal, Sahil, and Shahidullah. Rahimullah, Amir and Gulab sustained injuries in the clash.

The police reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured and bodies to the hospital. An official said that the situation was under control and a case of the incident had been registered.