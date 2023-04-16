Over 400 cops deployed for smooth traffic flow

PESHAWAR: More than 400 cops have been assigned duties to ensure a smooth traffic flow in the marketplaces being visited by citizens for Eid shopping, stated Chief Traffic Officer Qamar Hayat Khan on Saturday.

Speaking at a media briefing about traffic plans for Eid holidays, he said that the traffic cops had been instructed to take legal action against anyone found to be violating the no-parking zones, including lifting automobiles with forklifts.

Cops of City Traffic Police and staff in Peshawar are on duty in three shifts, he said.

He said 54 chip raiders were patrolling their respective areas and 18 forklifts were operating against automobiles parked in no-parking areas.

Two awareness camps have been set up in Peshawar to ensure the flow of traffic and implementation of traffic rules, Qamar Hayat Khan said.

Actions are underway against those using tinted windows, unregistered vehicles, non-specimen and fancy number plates, he said.

Motorcycle bargain owners have been asked to give motorcycles on installments after registration, while actions against one-wheelers are also continuing across the city, he said. He added that during operations, motorcycles were confiscated under 523/550.

One-wheeling youths are kept in custody until their parents give a written guarantee, while the services of the Traffic Volunteer Force have been procured for the flow of traffic.

The students of various colleges involved in the volunteer force are ensuring the flow of traffic along with the traffic police in various markets of the city, Qamar Hayat said.