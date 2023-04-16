Anti-polio drive begins in Bannu, Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Amidst tight security, a five-day anti-polio drive began in Lakki Marwat and Bannu as more than 4,500 policemen have been deployed to guard polio workers in both southern districts.

In Bannu, a foolproof security plan has been formulated to provide protection to the health workers engaged in polio eradication activity, said an official on Saturday.

He said that more than 2,400 policemen were performing duties with vaccinators to enable them to immunise children against the crippling disease.

Bannu DPO Ziauddin Ahmed paid visits to different basic health units and rural health facilities where he checked security arrangements at fixed polio centres. He also met members of mobile teams and appreciated them for their commitment to the noble national cause.

They said that temporary checking points had been established in parts of the district to keep an eye on movements of suspects and miscreants.

Lakki Marwat DPO Muhammad Ashfaq Khan also visited health facilities to check security arrangements there.

He checked deployment of cops at fixed centres and with mobile teams. In Lakki Marwat, more than 2000 policemen have been deployed for the security of polio teams.

“Under the polio campaign security plan, the cops in civvies and district special branch personnel have been deployed at the health facilities and other parts of the district,” he said.

They said that snap checking and patrolling had also been increased on busy roads and in urban and rural areas. During the visit, Ashfaq administered anti-polio drops to several children and asked the citizens to cooperate with polio teams and police in order to make the drive a success.