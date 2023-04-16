Police in Mansehra launch ‘Hotel Watch App’

MANSEHRA: The police on Saturday formally launched the ‘Hotel Watch App’ to have a vigil on the mobility of the outlaws across the district.

“This modern application is specially designed with an already fed criminal record of outlaws and as a hotelier would put the bio-data of staying visitor in his system, it will appear on our central monitoring system and start analysing it automatically,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Nayab Ramazan told a group of hoteliers in Lari Adda area here.

She said that the application was now functioning in the district and hotels and inns were being linked to that system, which would be monitored by the police at its control room and officers through their cellular phones.

“We expect your date entry operator or manager to feed the entire information after collecting from a visitor from the computerised national identity card and our central processing system will start analyzing it,” Nayab Ramazan said.

The ASP said that the police officers and relevant police teams would also be linked with the system through their cellular phones.

“This application is highly beneficial and could monitor the mobility of outlaws or suspected criminals and police could act accordingly,” she added. Ramazan also demanded the hoteliers to extend their support and cooperation to the police department in the success of the App.