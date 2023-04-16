GB chief secretary launches climate awareness drive for students

Islamabad: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiyuddin Wani chaired a meeting of the Forest and Wildlife Fund (FWF) on 14th April 2023 and launched a massive climate awareness campaign among the students of Gilgit Baltistan.

The campaign aims to sensitize students about the problems of climate change being faced by Pakistan, particularly GB. The Chief Secretary highlighted the need to educate the youth for sustainable management of natural resources in the region, as Pakistan's vulnerability to climate change and GB's fragility require expedient steps to be taken for climate resilience. Under this initiative, renowned institutions like NUST, NCA, LUMS, GIK, and IBA would assist the GB government in conducting summer camps and exposure visits for the youth to vulnerable areas, glaciers, and national parks to imbibe a sense of climate resilience in them.

Moreover, more than 50 screens would be installed in schools and colleges to display documentaries, locally made videos, animated cartoons, lectures on climate mitigation and adaptation. Awareness material, banners, and standees would also be installed, and climate expos and festivals are scheduled to be conducted at the regional and provincial level this summer season.

The aim is to protect the vulnerable climate of GB and produce a generation that is fully aware of the imminent dangers so that they can become agents of climate resilience and be prepared to adapt to the changing conditions. Funds for this initiative shall be arranged from Forests & Wildlife Fund (FWF) available with the Forests & Wildlife Department as per the provisions of the GB Forest Act 2019.

Students are our future, and they need to be aware of this imminent threat and help mitigate the impacts. The GB government is committed to making a difference in the fight against climate change, and this campaign is a step in the right direction.

For more information, contact the Forest and Wildlife Department or the Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan office.