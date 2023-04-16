Provinces urged to implement clean air policy

Islamabad: The federal government has urged the provinces to extend their all-out support to implement the clean air mechanism to reduce pollution and ensure healthy environment for the people.

According to the details, Pakistan made a significant step forward towards becoming a pollution-free country with the approval of the first ‘National Clean Air Policy’ (NCAP) by the federal cabinet in March this year. But there are still lots of issues that need to be addressed to fully implement this policy. The provincial governments are apparently still not in a position to impose clean air regulations due to some obvious reasons.

Now the federal government has approached the provincial authorities and asked them to provide their input with an aim to remove bottlenecks and implement the clean air policy in letter and spirit. An official has said "We have asked the provincial governments to set up continuous monitoring stations in cities to record pollution levels in ambient air, launch urban tree plantation campaigns, initiate forestation in deserts, and introduce proper mechanism for disposal of solid waste in cities."

He said "The provinces may develop a 'Green Fund' or activate the already created 'Provincial Sustainable Development Fund' to achieve the objectives of the clean air programme." "Air quality in urban centres has degraded to an alarming level over the past two decades due to increased consumption of fuel and poorly controlled emissions. The most serious and alarming issue is the presence of high particulate matters in air," he said.

He said "In the urban areas, the major sources of fine particulate pollution are vehicles, combustion of fossil fuels in factories and the transboundary pollution from deserts and neighbouring countries. The problem has been aggravated by an aging fleet of vehicles in poor mechanical condition and low levels of fuel efficiency."