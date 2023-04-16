Rawalpindi’s ailing sanitary conditions

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi city appears flooded by sewage. Weak waste management has left many localities at risk. Rawalpindi’s surface water because of sewage waste contamination is getting impure. Even boiling the water cannot purify this contamination, experts say.

“Water pipes leak in many areas. Several mohallas even have water pipes bandaged by the local residents with bits of cloth. In most areas, water pipes are submerged in sewage or else run alongside open drains and stinking nullahs,” says Naveed Hussain.

“The city sewerage system has completely collapsed. As the city continues to expand, there is no upgrading of its sewerage system. The daily collection of garbage in the city remains vague. While in certain areas of the city, garbage is collected once a week, other areas do without any garbage collection,” says Asghar Ali.

“Because of the choked sewers, the flow of wastewater remains sluggish and the city streets are frequently flooded with the sewage leading to the outbreak of several diseases,” adds Asghar.

“There are heaps of garbage dumps along important roads and lanes. At times, vacant plots in the middle of residential localities serve as garbage-dumping sites. Areas behind the railway lines mainly occupied by the poorer sections of society are eyesores with rotting garbage in several vacant plots, scavenging dogs, and swarms of flies. A nauseating stench completes the despicable scene,” says Shafqat Abbas.

“Amazingly, small children merrily dance around near dustbins oblivious of the stench and filth. Even places in localities, which fall into the best category, serve as dumping sites for the garbage,” says Talat Hasan.

“As there is no daily collection of garbage and garbage cleaners need stringent orders that those who do not comply will have to face action. Municipal authorities quote shortage of funds as another reason for the city’s unclean appearance,” says Saema Batool.

“The main roads of the city also act as garbage dumping sites. Vehicles laden with the city’s garbage come this far and empty their contents right on the road. Countless major waste dumping dustbins have left a serious environmental impact on the soil and groundwater of surrounding areas,” says Shamael Hasnain.

“The city authorities need to improve waste management, including better coordination between various civic authorities, as well as better-engineered waste dumping sites that minimize the chances of hazardous waste,” says Afreen Zaidi.

“For years, garbage dumps have polluted the environment and posed a health threat to the people. Lack of space, a growing population, and poor infrastructure have led to appalling sanitary conditions all over the city,” says Jameela Turabi. Noor-e-Zehra says, “The overriding considerations of assessing the household conditions are the factors of water supply and sanitation facilities, and in both areas, the city is found wanting. Perhaps, the city population’s low earning capacities prevent them from forcing any action from the departments that matter.”