Tailors refuse taking orders as Eid shopping gears up

Rawalpindi: Majority of the tailors working in twin cities have stopped taking orders for stitching Eid clothes and have pasted 'Orders Closed' on their doors.

In last ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan, mostly tailors stop entertaining customers for taking orders because most of them and their workers have to go to their hometown and villages to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. Most of them have given the last day 'Chandraat' for delivery of the clothes. One of the customers was seen arguing with the tailor to deliver two days before Eid as she could not take chances for ‘chand raat’ to get her clothes as it was very risky for her Eid clothes. The issue that tailors are facing nowadays is that there is severe loadshedding in twin cities and they have no alternate method to manage the backlog. Arsalan a tailor who has a shop in a shopping centre said that we are in a fix and unable to deliver orders on time because of severe loadshedding. "This is the best time for our services but still unable to deliver on time. We have to compensate the lost time by opening our shops till ‘sehri’ to compensate the loadshedding," he said in Ramazan most of the shoppers are busy clothes, shoes, accessories but after 15th Ramazan the shopping picks up hike and continues till the last moment on Chand Raat. Last minute shopping and trips to beauticians and salons for grooming continues till Eid. Sumera who is a housewife said to this scribe that now the rates of everything has increased multi-folds and we have to buy limited things with extensive bargaining because of inflation that has hit our country really hard.

"Cutting down on our Eid accessories is the only thing we can afford now. Managing home budget with Eid expenses is really tough for a common man now," she said. The customers who could not get their clothes stitched from tailors are opting for readymade clothes which are more expensive. The customers also get frustrated by the colour combination, quality and the size issue in readymade clothing as the small, medium size quickly vanishes and only large and extra-large size remains on the rack. The famous brands also launch their Eid collections which are quickly sold out and off the racks within few days.