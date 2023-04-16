Special squad formed to save passengers from transports mafia

Rawalpindi: On the instructions of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Laiqat Ali Chatha, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Rashid Ali has constituted special mobile squads in order to save passengers from illegal increase in fares during forthcoming Eid, says a press release.

The mobile squads will be deployed in different areas who will be responsible for enforcing the fixed fare on all private vehicles in their area. Apart from this, a control room has also been set up in the office of RTA secretary in view of the forthcoming Eid. The phone number of the control room is 051-927011 on which citizens can call and register their complaints regarding overcharging of fares or overloading.

RTA Secretary has released the duty roster of the control room according to which the control room will be operational from 9:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. during April 18 to 21. Similarly, the newly formed squads have been assigned their respective areas where they along with his staff will be on duty from 9:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m.

The commissioner said that it was sensed that there is a trend of overcharging of fares by transporters during Ramazan till Eid. On seeing the flex of passengers, transporters prefer overloading and overcharging from passengers. Apart from this, they also play with the lives of passengers through overloading.