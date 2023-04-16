Rawalpindi: There is a need to introduce a system of freehold properties in Pakistan, said General Secretary of Real Estate Consultants Association (RECA) Adil Nawaz Bhatti, says a press release.

Addressing the RECA meeting, General Secretary RECA Adil Nawaz Bhatti said that the real estate sector should be regulated and given the status of a regular industry. The Real Estate Regulatory Authority Act should be implemented immediately to give this industry a chance to play its role in the country’s development. He said that there is a shortage of 12 million houses in Pakistan. A government-private partnership can revolutionize this sector.