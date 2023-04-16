Poor global response blamed for rising Israeli, Indian aggression

Islamabad: Experts in an international webinar complained about a poor world response to the growing rights violations in the India-occupied Kashmir and Israel-held Palestinian territories and blamed it on the ‘systemic failures in global governance’ under the UN umbrella.

This, according to them, is clearly illustrated by the latest Israeli assaults on Palestinians in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound as they failed to elicit any tangible international response beyond mere condemnations from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Arab League, and a few countries. The event titled ‘Israeli Actions in the Middle East: Normalising Aggression and Weakening Response’ was organised by the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), Islamabad, with IPS vice-chairman and former ambassador Syed Abrar Hussain in the chair.

The panel comprised Dr. Hatem Bazian of the Islamophobia Research & Documentation Project, USA, Dr. Zeenat Adam of the Afro-Middle East Centre, South Africa, Dr. Chandra Muzaffar of the International Movement for a Just World, Malaysia, Dr. Ali Hossain Zadeh of the Al-Mustafa University, Iran, Nazir Hussain of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, and Professor Junaid S. Ahmed of the College of William & Mary, USA. The panelists observed that Israel thrived on conflict and war, which were the fundamental elements of its creation, consolidation, and expansion. They said Israel claimed to be a democratic state but harbored colonial ambitions and wanted to colonise the remaining Palestinian lands. According to them, Israel has been working on the Judaisation of Jerusalem since 1967 to consolidate the hold of the Jewish state in the occupied lands.

As such, the Arabs in Israel have been relegated to the status of second-class citizens irrespective of their religion as the Christians are also facing restrictions on carrying out their religious activities. The panelists opined that it was happening because Israel was moving away from the essence of the Oslo Accords and has no intention of giving the Palestinians their due rights.

They said the Zionist actions of the Jewish state were being mirrored in Prime Minister Modi’s Hindutva-fevered India, where the religion and culture of the minorities, especially Muslims, were being increasingly targeted. The speakers said the International Criminal Court and International Court of Justice were unlikely to entertain cases against Israeli and Indian violations of international humanitarian law due to US pressure. They maintained that though issues like Palestine and Kashmir were local or regional but required a global response.

According to them, as such, international civil society needs to play a meaningful role to highlight the aggression and atrocities perpetrated by Israel and India in the occupied lands. The panellists also flayed the deafening silence of the international community, especially that of Muslim countries, which, they said, give precedence to geo-economic aspects and national interests instead of taking a stand for justice and human dignity.

They urged major Muslim countries like Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran to raise the issue at all available international forums.