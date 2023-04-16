‘Flawless investigation prime objective of police’

Islamabad: SSP Investigations Dr Muhammad Iqbal has said that flawless investigation is prime objective of police. He said while chairing an introductory and crime meeting after assuming charge of his office.
SP Investigation, DSP (Property), DSP (RDU), Incharge AVLU and staff attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed the overall crime situation. The SSP Investigations introduced to all the staff individually, in the meeting he addressed the officers and said that it should be clear to all that we all have to work together to uphold the law and protect the lives and property of the citizens. Safety is to be ensured, along with that one has to perform one's duties effectively and in this process no one including me is above the law. It will not be acceptable, we will work as a team and that officer will be a part of our team who will perform his duties properly under police rules. Corruption and disrespectful behaviour towards citizens will not be tolerated.
Speaking on the occasion, the SSP Investigation warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards their official duty. He further directed all officers to arrest offenders involved in heinous crimes, especially those involved in murder cases, and increase the ratio of challan of cases and recoveries. The SSP Investigation asked police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner.
Rawalpindi: Qatar Charity, one of the largest humanitarian and development organizations in the world announced a new...
Islamabad: Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Mohiyuddin Wani chaired a meeting of the Forest and Wildlife Fund on 14th...
Islamabad: The Federal Capital Police have been equipped with jammer machines, Bomb Disposal Squad vehicles,...
Islamabad: The federal government has urged the provinces to extend their all-out support to implement the clean air...
Islamabad: ICCI Eid Shopping Festival has kicked off in F-7 and F-10 Marakaz, which will continue till ‘Chand...
Islamabad: The National University of Sciences & Technology has signed a multipronged agreement with Bursa Uluda...