Strict security measures taken to ensure peaceful census

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police is taking strict security measures to ensure a successful digital census in the city, a police spokesman said.

In compliance with the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the police force is providing foolproof security to the census staff, resulting in no untoward incidents have taken place so far. The Government of Pakistan has launched a digital census in the federal capital, and different teams are currently working to complete the census process in the streets and neighbourhoods of the city. The Islamabad Capital Police is utilising all available resources to ensure the safety and security of the census teams and to maintain law and order in the federal capital. As always, the police force is dedicated to ensuring the safety of life and property and maintaining a peaceful law and order situation in the federal capital.