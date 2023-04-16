College holds lecture on drug abuse

Islamabad: The Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8 on Thursday organised a lecture on emerging trends in drugs with the objective to create awareness against the drug abuse and its harmful effects.

Professor Nadeem Ghalib, a National Trainer of the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNODC) who was also a clinical psychologist was the resource person. He gave a one hour presentation on the topic of ‘Methamphetamines /Crystal/ICE Dependence: An emerging Brain Disease.’ The presentation covered the disease concept, national epidemiology, its clinical effects, withdrawals, comorbidities, and psychopharmacological treatment.