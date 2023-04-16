Expat looted

Islamabad: A gang of muggers, wearing Islamabad police uniform, looted an expat depriving him of 14,000 Saudi Riyal on Saturday morning at Bhara Kahu, police said.

The police have registered first information report (FIR) and initiated efforts to make headway to the gangsters. Khalil-ur-Rehman Abbasi resident Deval, Murree, lodged a complaint with the Bhara Kahu police, saying that he landed at Islamabad International Airport on wee hours of Saturday, hired a taxicab and left for his village in Murree when three people wearing Islamabad police uniform, riding a white car, intercepted his taxicab and asked him to come out of cab for his search.

He said that they snatched 14,000 Saudi Riyal and passport and fled away on their car bearing registration number AGH-998 towards Islamabad. The people who witnessed the episode, didn’t interfere as the gangsters were holding wireless set to show that they were belonging to law enforcement agency. The victim disclosing identity of gangsters, said that a man sitting on the driving seat, was wearing Malatia uniform while the remaining gangsters were wearing police uniform, whoever, all were in their twenties.