IPH Medical Lab shows 100% results

LAHORE: The result of BSc (Hons) Medical Lab Technology of Institute of Public Health (IPH) was 100% in the annual examination held in January 2023 organised by the University of Health Sciences.

All the students who appeared in the exam have passed the exam. Dean Institute of Public Health Professor Dr Zarfashan Tahir said that full attention is being paid to promote medical education in the institute and the faculty members are performing their duties with professional dedication.

Dr Zarfashan Tahir while congratulating all the students who passed the exam hoped that in future, the students and teachers of the institution will continue this journey of hard work and success and the name of the institution will be further brightened.

Meanwhile, Chairman Board of Management IPH Lt. Gen. (retd) Khalid Maqbool expressed satisfaction and happiness over the Institute’s result of 100 % in B.Sc (Hons) Medical Lab Technology annual examinations. Khalid Maqbool while congratulating the Dean IPH Prof. Dr. Zarfishan, faculty members and the students has described this wonderful success as the result of day and night hard work of teachers and students. He hoped that IPH will maintain its unique pride in the future and great success in other fields.