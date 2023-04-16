128 unidentified bodies found in three months

LAHORE: Some 128 bodies of homeless and unidentified drug addicts were found in various areas of Lahore since January to March 2023.

Reportedly, most of the deaths had causes overdose and shortage of drugs, shortage of food and water, living with miserable conditions. Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti Drugs/Narcotics Campaign told reporters that the bodies were recovered in three months.

Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) & YOCFAN Dr Ikram and Syed Mohsin also extended help in preparing the report.

He said young woman are also using drugs with men on roads, parks and footpaths and other public places.

Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said our most of areas are very high risk and ice, heroin, Charas and viping are major drugs in the market.

ACCIDENTS: Around six people died, whereas 1,187 were injured in 1,139 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 601 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 586 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.