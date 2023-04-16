Over 2.6m land record transactions made this year: PLRA

LAHORE: More than 2.6 million land record transactions were executed during the fiscal year from 1st July 2022 to March 2023.

According to the spokesperson, Punjab Land Record Authority, an income of Rs11 billion was recorded in the government treasury in the form of provincial taxes and service charges.

Around 1.8 lakh persons were issued computerised Fard in 2023 from the extensive network of land records comprising 232 land record centres, DMM, NADRA and banks, while 8.5 lakh mutations were confirmed.

Out of 8.5 lakh confirmed mutations, about 4 lakh deaths were confirmed through Arazi record centres, about one and a half lakh e-service centres and about 2.5 lakh mutation through registry while more than 7,000 bank and 14,000 mutations were confirmed through mobile vans.

A total of 244 complaints were received on the Prime Minister portal from July 1, 2022 to March 2023 against PLRA, on which due to effective monitoring and better control, prompt action was taken and immediate relief was provided to people.

Director General Saira Umar said that the acquisition of Land Record Services was being made possible in an automated manner, due to which the access to records would be easier for the general public. Also, through universal access of data, citizens can get the services of their desired area from any place.

Progress is being made on the computerisation of urban land records to make the land administration system integrated and in accordance with international standards. Therefore, the use of modern technology and advanced software is being ensured in the Punjab Land Record Authority.