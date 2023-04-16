 
Sunday April 16, 2023
Lahore

Partly cloudy forecast

By Our Correspondent
April 16, 2023

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather was recorded in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted partly cloudy weather during the next 24 hours. Saturday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Mohenjo Daro where mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 39.3°C and minimum was 22.5°C.