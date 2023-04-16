PMDC should be formed with democratic spirit: PMA

LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association (Centre) has emphasized that Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) should be formed with democratic spirit and representation should be given to all stakeholders. “PMDC is an autonomous body. Equal representation should be given to all the provinces through electoral process,” said the participants of an urgent meeting of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) was held on Saturday at PMA House, Karachi to discuss the issues of re-constituted PMDC.

The meeting was presided over through video link by Dr. Hameed Ullah Khan, Hon.President PMA Centre. The meeting was attended by Dr.Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, Hon. Secretary General PMA Centre, Dr. Muhammad Shahid Shamim, Hon. Treasurer PMA Centre, Dr. Syed Tipu Sultan, Former President PMA Centre, Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar, Ex-President PMA Sindh, Dr. Sonia Naqvi, President PMA Karachi, Dr. Altaf Khatri, Joint Secretary PMA Karachi, Dr. Ismail Memon, Dr. Abdul Rehman, Dr. Hamid Manzoor, Dr. Sajjad Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr. S.M Qaisar Sajjad, Dr. Qazi Wasiq and other senior members of PMA.

The participants of the meeting were of the view that government should change the policy of having controlled regulatory body.

PMA believes that only an independent and powerful body can raise the standards of medical education in the country according to the international standards. The deteriorating standards of our medical education are just the result of political interference. The meeting unanimously demanded from the government to make PMDC an autonomous, democratic, transparent and independent regulatory body for the improvement of medical education to produce competent doctors in the country and improve Healthcare Delivery Systems.