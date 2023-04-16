Man dies, four injured in roof collapse

LAHORE: A man died and four others were injured in an incident of roof collapse on Raiwind Road on Saturday.

Reportedly, the house was under construction near Bhubtian Chowk when its roof collapsed. As a result, five persons were trapped under the debris. They also received injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where an injured succumbed to injuries. The deceased person has been identified as Imran Ahmad 22. The injured have been identified as Zohaib s/o Allah Ditta 20, Yasir Hussain 24 and Zafar Pervaiz 25. In another incident reported in Manga Mandi, a motorcyclist died after a tree fell over him. The victim identified as Amir Alam was driving a bike and going somewhere. As he reached near Ada Bath Multan Road, a tree fell on him. The victim received injuries and died.

26 girls, 18 boys reunited with families: Help desk of railways police Lahore station in 1st quarter of this year has reunited 26 missing girls and 18 boys with their families.

About Rs1.1 million worth of missing luggage were handed over to their owners that include laptops, mobile phones, cosmetics, artificial jewelry and women’s/men’s clothes. A total of 119 lost bags were received by the help desk, out of which 74 bags were handed over to the real owners, while 44 bags were submitted to the Lost Property Office. Apart from this, a bag full of batteries worth Rs40,000 was handed over to the owner.

During these three months, wheelchairs were provided to 444 physically handicapped, sick and frail passengers and stretchers to 12 passengers. Two missing laptops and eight mobile phones were handed over to their real owners. The help desks established by the Railways Police at railway stations across the country are no less than a boon for the railway passengers who provide timely assistance to the passengers and consider their services as their top priority.

These help desks set up in railway stations act as temporary shelters for missing boys and girls where they are safely accommodated and provided adequate food and drink free of cost. Apart from this, they play an important role in delivering the lost luggage of the passengers back to them.

Man shot dead: A 32-year-old man was shot dead in Garrison Garden Manawan on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rashid, son of Haib of Gulshan Yasin Taijgarh Manawan. The victim died on the spot. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.

Youth arrested in murder case: North Cantonment Investigations Police have arrested a youth in a murder case on Saturday.

The victim identified as Nauman had stopped the suspect identified as Asad King from firing in the air and doing wheelie. The accused was frustrated and shot him dead on Zarar Shaheed Road when was standing on a rooftop of a bakery. Initially it was viewed that a stray bullet hit the victim. Later, the police launched an investigation and arrested the suspect after spotting him in a video.

In another incident in Manawan, a man was shot dead over an old enmity. The victim identified as Rashid Habib was standing near Garrison Garden when he was shot dead. The victim’s brother nominated a suspect identified as Rana Ibrar in the case.