‘Fasting best practice for human health’

LAHORE: The Postgraduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof. Dr. M Al-Fareed Zafar has said that fasting is the best practice for human health, which actually strengthens the body organs along with purification but there is a dire need to avoid overeating and especially remain careful at Iftar time.

He added that fasting provides us an opportunity to express patience and keep ourselves healthy for which fried items and artificial drinks should not be taken being empty stomach at Iftars.

These views were expressed by Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar while talking to the participants of the iftar dinner at Nursing Hostel General Hospital, which was organized by Young Nurses Association. President YNA Khalida Tabasim, ED PINS Prof. Khalid Mehmood, DG Nursing Munazza Cheema, MS Dr. Khalid bin Aslam, Nursing Officers, Dr. Abdul Aziz, officials of YDA, YNA and Pakistan Health Support Association and a large number of nurses from different hospitals participated while Khalida Tabassum also welcomed the guests.

On this occasion, Prof. Al-Fareed highlighted that Ramazan is the month of gathering and increasing mutual harmony is positive tradition of arranging Iftar for each other is increasing day by day which is a good omen. He said that sitting together with his colleagues in offices and institutions and arranging eatables is purely for the pleasure of Allah Almighty for which he will surely get the reward.

ED PINS Prof. Khalid Mahmood said that the religion of Islam is mercy, the system of nature and the code of conduct best for humanity. Its teachings are the real guarantor of the welfare and salvation of mankind.

He said that Ramazan Kareem is the real favorable season for who are blessed by the greatest Creator and we should take special care of the ignored class and suffering humanity to at them in our joys. DG Nursing Punjab Ms. Munazza Cheema stated that the Punjab Government is taking revolutionary measures for the welfare of patients and medical staff, while the best education and training opportunities are available to female students in nursing colleges and schools across the province. She said that we must play our positive role in improving the skills of the staff so that they can better serve the suffering humanity.

MS Dr. Khalid bin Aslam said that during Covid-19, doctors, nurses and paramedics saved the lives of others by putting their own lives at risk. He emphasized to continue to perform duties with the same passion and dedication to complete the mission for which they have committed through their oaths. Ramzan Bibi, Ms. Mamona Sattar, Bushra Maqbool, Rubina Afzal, Shamshad Niazi, Anwar Sultana and others participated.