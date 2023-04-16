PU holds Qiraat, Naat competitions

LAHORE: Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies’ Ibn e Khaldun Society organised competitions of Qiraat and Naat on Saturday.

Chairman Department of History Prof Dr Mehboob Hussain, faculty members and students were present on this occasion.

Dr Mehboob, in his address, congratulated the winners. He shed light on the glory and significance of the holy month of Ramazan. He appreciated the Ibn e Khaldun Society for organising the event. A large number of students participated in the Naat and Qiraat competitions.

There was a tie between Tayyaba Tariq and Muqaddas Hussain in Naat competition while the Qiraat competition was won by Hafiz Khushaal Khan. Dr Mahboob Hussain presented them with certificates and gifts.