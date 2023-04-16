Varsities’ role vital to development: governor

LAHORE: Governor Balighur Rehman has said the universities have an important role in the development of the country.

The governor Saturday approved the nomination of Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas Tariq as Pro Vice Chancellor of Sargodha University. According to an announcement, the other summaries approved by the governor included the nomination of Sargodha University Vice-Chancellor Dr Qaiser Abbas as a member of the Board of Governors of Hajvery University as Patron.

The governor extended the additional charge of Prof Dr Muhammad Hidayat, Government College University Faisalabad as Registrar for six months. Moreover, he assigned additional charge of Registrar Layyah University to Dr Azhar Abbas Khan while additional charge of controller examinations to Dr Muhammad Ijaz.

The governor said that for the first time, the appointment of pro vice chancellors is being made in universities across the province, to improve governance and administrative affairs in the universities. He said that universities have an important role in the development of the country. As the chancellor, he has directed the administrative departments of all the universities to start the process of appointment to the vacant administrative seats six months in advance so that governance issues do not arise in the universities.