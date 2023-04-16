Wasa staff ordered to ensure supply of clean drinking water

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has directed all the field staff to follow the SOPs to ensure supply of clean drinking water as well as to resolve complaints regarding sewerage problems during the Eid holidays.

Managing Director Wasa Ghafran Ahmed issued the SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in a meeting here on Saturday. He said Wasa’s (O&M) Wing was responsible for providing water supply, sewerage and drainage facilities to the residents of Lahore. He added that the Directors (O&M) of all towns and Director Maintenance must ensure effective operation of the system during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

To ensure smooth water supply in the city during Eid holidays, MD Wasa directed that the operation of tube wells should be closely monitored and operated as per scheduled already been issued. The complaints of water shortage should be attended promptly and all trenches must be back filled/compacted properly and Safety Measures at sites of execution of work be adopted.

Lorry hydrants/Fire hydrants must be fully functional to meet the water demand in case of emergency, he said and added that water bowsers should be kept in ready conditions to meet water requirements in various parts of the city.

He said all sewers should be effectively de-silted to eliminate the chances of overflowing and areas within the jurisdiction of Wasa should be surveyed and visited frequently to ensure that there was no overflowing of sewers.

The MD Wasa added that all manholes should be checked and if there was any damaged manhole or uncovered manhole it should be repaired/covered promptly and all field offices should keep their area under vigilant watch and any complaint of sewer blockage should be attended promptly. All the drains must be de-silted thoroughly as per scheduled and staff be deputed at reaches to ensure continuous flow of sewage storm water while the trenches of all types must be back filled/compacted properly and all safety measures at sites of execution of work be adopted.

MD Wasa said that Director Maintenance was responsible to attend breakdown complaints of disposal machinery promptly and will ensure engagement of contractor to working during Eid holidays as per routine and attend breakdown complaints as per their agreement.

While appointing staff at Wasa offices, the MD said at SDO offices staff must be deputed during Eid al-Fitr to attend the public complaints promptly and all the Sub Divisional Complaint Centers must remain vigilant round the clock while breakdown squads of tube wells and disposal stations must be available round the clock to attend complaint of machinery breakdown.

He said the sensitive areas should be specially looked after and the SDOs/Sub Engineers must visit these locations frequently to ensure proper functioning of sewerage, water supply and drainage system and availability of staff round the clock and all SDO's will personally ensure that all trenches are back filled/compacted properly and all safety measures have been adopted.

MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed directed all SDOs to check attendance of staff as per duty rosters by surprise visits and initiate action against those who found negligent in performance of their duty.

Similarly, the XENs and Directors will check their areas in the similar way and will personally ensure immediate redressal of complaints of tube wells, water supply, sewerage and drainage system. All Directors will maintain emergency center at their town offices round the clock and will ensure availability of equipment, machinery and staff to facilitate public for redressal of complaints by their concerned field offices, he concluded.