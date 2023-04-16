CM orders preventing sugar smuggling

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to take all necessary administrative measures to stop sugar smuggling and bring stability in its prices. Mohsin Naqvi issued these directions while charing the 13th Cabinet meeting held on Saturday.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed to undertake strict monitoring of the exit routes of Punjab along with monitoring the prices of sugar on daily basis.

The cabinet expressed its satisfaction over the historic free flour package of Prime Minister Pakistan and the Punjab government. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi while addressing the participants in the meeting stated that the deserving will be given their due right under this package.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the Provincial Ministers, administrative and police officers as well as staff members for making free flour package successful by working day and night. “The whole machinery delivered like a teamwork on which I highly appreciate them”, Mohsin Naqvi lauded.

The Punjab Cabinet highly appreciated the performance of Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Secretaries, officials of PITB and also praised the performance of Commissioners, RPOs, CPOs, DCs, DPOs and staff members of other departments.

Provincial Adviser for Sports Wahab Riaz gave a briefing to the Cabinet members about the sports events played under the Ramazan ul Mubarak Sports Series. It was informed during the briefing that all tournaments are sponsored under Ramazan-ul-Mubarak Sports Series and did not use government funds.

The Cabinet appreciated the performance of Wahab Riaz and his team. The Cabinet was apprised about holding the sports competition at the tehsil, district, division and at provincial level. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government is striving to provide maximum opportunities of sports activities to the youth adding that very soon various sports competitions will be held from the tehsil level to the provincial level.

It was decided during the meeting that the Punjab government will cooperate with the Gilgit Baltistan government in the land record computerisation. The Punjab Cabinet granted approval to make an agreement with the Gilgil Baltistan government in this regard. The Punjab Cabinet accorded approval to incorporate new schemes of Children Hospital in the Annual Development Programme 2022-23.

The Cabinet also granted approval to allocate a land to establish Advance Pediatric Radiotherapy Unit in the University of Child Health Sciences Lahore. The Cabinet also granted approval to change the names of DHQ Hospitals under the supervision of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

The names of District Headquarter Teaching Hospitals of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, DG Khan, Faisalabad will be changed while name of Govt Ghulam Muhammad Abad Hospital Faisalabad will also be changed. The Cabinet also granted approval to set up a special fund for the welfare of the staff members of Civil Secretariat.

The Cabinet further granted approval to undertake the feasibility study and master planning of medical and surgical tower in the Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta from the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab. The Cabinet also prayed for the forgiveness of SHO on embracing martyrdom during the Kacha operation in Kashmore. Provincial Minsters, Advisers, CS, IGP and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to the free flour centre being established at Taj Palace Hall Harbanspura on Saturday.

Mohsin Naqvi inspected the arrangements being made for the citizens at the centre. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi announced that the free flour centres will remain open till late at night during 25th Ramadan-ul-Mubarak across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the historic free flour package will have its last day tomorrow and ordered to further improve arrangements at the centres.

Mohsin Naqvi directed to increase facilities and arrangements according to the number of citizens at the centres. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi inquired from men and women about the arrangements at the centre and provision of free flour. Mohsin Naqvi also listened to the complaints of men and women and issued directions on the spot for their prompt redressal.

Naqvi himself got the CNIC verification process of few citizens and also got them free flour. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi directed that every citizen should be treated with respect coming at the centres and the flour distribution process should be completed at the earliest. Mohsin Naqvi directed that the elderly citizens should be ensured provision of free flour without any delay.

Naqvi remarked that by the Grace of Allah Almighty provision of free flour distribution process is ongoing successfully across Punjab. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that there should not be any delay in the provision of free flour and the citizens present at the centres should be provided free flour at any cost.