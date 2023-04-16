12 inmates killed in Ecuador prison clashes

QUITO: At least 12 inmates were killed in fresh clashes that broke out in a prison in the Ecuadoran port of Guayaquil, the prosecutor’s office said Saturday, the latest deadly violence to rock the city´s penitentiaries.

“An investigation has been opened to identify those responsible for the death of 12 inmates from the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil,” the prosecutor´s office said on Twitter, one day after the clashes broke out.

Six detainees were found hanged on Wednesday in the same prison in Guayaquil, a large port city in southwestern Ecuador plagued by violence linked to drug trafficking.

The next day, three prison guards were killed while they were outside the penitentiary complex in the city. And on Friday, at least three prisoners were injured in gun battles in the same prison.