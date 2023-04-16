Poland bans Ukraine grain to protect local farms

WARSAW: Poland on Saturday banned imports of grain and other food from Ukraine to protect local farmers, the governing party´s leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said.
Ukraine´s grain exports have been transiting through the European Union to other countries since the war-torn country´s traditional Black Sea routes were blocked by Russia´s invasion.
“Today the government decided on a regulation to ban the entry, imports of grain into Poland, as well as of dozens of other kinds of food,” Kaczynski said in the northern village of Lyse.
