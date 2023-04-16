Bumrah starts rehab after back surgery

NEW DELHI: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has started rehabilitation after successful back surgery, India´s cricket board said on Saturday, with the focus now on the one-day World Cup.

The lower back injury kept Bumrah, 29, out of action since September but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said his operation last month “was successful and he remains pain-free”.

“The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday,” it said in a statement.

Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the World Test Championship final against Australia in June but is expected to make the team for the one-day showpiece in India later this year.