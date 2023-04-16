This land is our land?

The Rs5 trillion Ravi River project that was launched in 2020 was presented as an exceptional project that could provide good living conditions to the people of Lahore. But the project had – still has – a darker side that was deliberately ignored: how it was responsible for the displacement of hundreds of thousands of farmers. Now a report by Human Rights Watch has uncovered the gross injustice done to the rightful owners of the land. Eighty-five per cent of the 100,000 acres earmarked for the project is agricultural land, and environmentalists are concerned that this project will pose severe environmental threats. This is unfortunately not the first time we have seen such wilful appropriation of people’s land. We have heard similar stories of people being evicted from their land to make way for development projects of various kinds. In most cases, private developers are involved in these eviction efforts along with the government – whether federal or provincial. The purpose in most cases is to promote real estate, the fastest growing sector in the country and one that brings huge profits for private businesses. The ‘opportunity cost’ in all this becomes the people whose families have lived on those lands for years, sometimes for generations.

The HRW report says that farmers have shared the torture and harassment they faced when they raised their voice against this injustice. Since 2020, more than 100 farmers have been charged with resistance to hand over the land now owned by the government. For the government, unchanged colonial laws always come in handy at such times: providing an easy way to encroach upon any land it wants, and that too in the name of ‘development’. Karachi has only recently seen this in the form of ‘anti-encroachment drives’ in the city, displacing hundreds of people. In the Ravi River project, the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) says that the land is being acquired lawfully. But the question is: where do the farmers of the RUDA project go, having effectively been rendered landless? What is needed now is for a transparent inquiry into this, by keeping the situation of the people living on these lands as paramount. The LHC decision that deemed RUDA’s action unconstitutional was partially struck down by the Supreme Court that allowed the government to continue to hold the land for which the compensation has been paid.

Worse, all of this is happening at a time when the country faces acute food insecurity. Events like the 2022 floods should have been a wakeup call for authorities to protect this country’s agricultural land. But in the country real estate trumps everything else, even economic sense. Apart from domestic buyers, authorities have myopically relied on overseas Pakistanis who tend to invest in properties in their home countries. This brings an illusory influx of dollars (something the country desperately wants). However, the dollars spent on actually building these projects leads to a net outflow of forex. Turning the country into a resort for overseas Pakistanis has never and will never be good economic policy. On the other hand, increasing agricultural exports is indeed good economics but it requires more commitment and political stability – which are both in short supply in Pakistan. These factors play a big role in making state institutions more prone to preferring housing projects or other tourism-related projects even though they come at a big cost. For farmers, these evictions lead to indescribable complexities. They have to leave lands they have lived in for centuries and settle in cities that are not just alien to them but also inhospitable. At present, the economy of Pakistan cannot bear the jolts produced by the unemployment caused by these evictions. There has to be a better way to ‘develop’.