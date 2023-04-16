Terror concerns

The terrorism menace has affected every Pakistani in some shape or form. Over the years, tens of thousands have been killed and injured in militant attacks; many more have had to live with the sorrow and anger of losing their loved ones. Now that parliamentarians and the military have categorically stated that talking to terrorists only ends up strengthening them, helping them gain ground and organize more robustly, there is hope that the state in its entirety is willing to recognize the threat posed by terrorism, in particular a TTP that has started another campaign of violence. The army’s top brass has vowed to hunt down terrorists through a ‘whole-of-the-system’ approach to eradicate the permissive factors of terrorism, extremism and instability in the country. On Saturday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir presided over the 257th Corps Commanders’ Conference to review the domestic and regional environment including external and internal security challenges faced by the country. According to an ISPR statement, the forum affirmed that the military leadership is cognizant “of the full spectrum of the challenges" and is resolved to "shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan”. A day earlier, the army chief and other high-ranking military officials had briefed an in-camera national security session at the National Assembly. The army chief had told the parliamentarians that the armed forces are ready to maintain durable peace in the country and intelligence-based operations are underway in the wake of the recent resurgence of terrorism.

It is a fact that a new wave of terrorism has gripped the country, with a rise in attacks from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Balochistan, to urban areas in Sindh and Punjab as well. It is also fact that the uptick in terror started soon after the fall of Kabul in August 2021. This was something security experts in Pakistan had been warning the previous Imran Khan-led government, reminding the former prime minister that the Afghan Taliban do not abide by any international covenants and can hardly be counted on to bring stability in the region. Security observers had also warned that, while the Pakistan government may have wanted to give peace a chance, the TTP has consistently signalled its lack of interest in peace. Back then, these questions – and more – were asked but not answered by the PTI government. For example, if TTP members were being resettled, what were the terms and conditions of these negotiations? If the negotiations did not succeed in the end – and that was what happened eventually – would the state not have ceded enough space and time for the TTP to have regrouped and restrengthen?

Unfortunately, whoever asked these questions back then was declared anti-state and anti-peace. Things have encouragingly changed since then though, with the highest military office too saying that negotiations with the militants helped them regroup in Pakistan. For years, Pakistan fought against the TTP and finally managed to successfully carry out an operation to nearly eliminate them from our soil but now the same inimical forces are back in the country. The Afghan Taliban factor too is important, with every indication that the TTP is finding haven in Afghanistan. How to deal with that, however, is far more complicated. Off the table from the outset should be Pakistan trying some hot pursuit activities in Afghanistan. Perhaps, a better option is what COAS Gen Asim Munir has suggested: intelligence-based operations that are focused on eliminating terror hideouts within our territory. Engaging with Afghanistan may be difficult but some way has to be sought to make the Afghan Taliban understand that for Pakistan the security of its people is not an afterthought. If terrorism is to be truly eliminated, it is vital that the government follow through on all planks of the National Action Plan, from displaying zero-tolerance for extremism from any group to better harnessing our intelligence resources as a preventative measure. On the intelligence front, NAP had called for the empowering of the National Counter Terrorism Authority which was conceived as a clearinghouse for intelligence from all the different civilian and intelligence agencies. We also need to be aware that winning on the battlefield alone will not be sufficient either. To prevent new militant threats from rising up, it is their divisive ideology which must be discredited. Militancy is a threat so potent that the only way to defeat it is by presenting a united front – and Friday’s briefing could hopefully act as that united front.