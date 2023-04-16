Now that’s ‘naya’

Kuwait recently unveiled an AI-generated news presenter while ChatGPT passed the US medical licensing exam and diagnosed a 1 in 100,000 condition in seconds, according to reports. With this in mind, one does wonder if there should be an AI-generated candidate or party for the upcoming general elections. AI may prove to be more competent than humans in various aspects and the latter have always let the country down. AI can also save time and election money by bringing direct democracy via listening to millions, analysing their opinions and formulating a democratic decision. The future is AI. Let’s vote for it.

Dr Aaisha Khan

Ireland