Golden rule

There is a lot of religious intolerance in our country. The religious minorities are treated unequally and their freedom to practice their own faith is always under threat. This is very sad and needs to change. We often complain of being treated badly in the Western countries while we mistreat our own minorities.
This needs to stop. We cannot let extremists take over our country. If we want others to treat us with respect then we have to uphold the rights of minorities in our country as well.
Danial Tanvir
Islamabad
