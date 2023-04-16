Tragicomedy

I recently witnessed a rather ridiculous scene where the police were chasing a mugger. Unable to catch him, the hapless police stopped a passing motorcyclist to help chase down the supposed criminal. There may as well have been a laugh track playing in the background.
How can the police ever hope to combat crime when their officers are so poorly equipped and trained that they need to rely on ordinary citizens to get the job done?
Faisal Ansar
Karachi
