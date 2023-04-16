Exceptional cases

This letter refers to the news report ‘TIME names Sherry among 100 most influential persons’ (April 15, 2023). Despite the fact that when Pakistani politics is featured in the international media it is almost always for all the wrong reasons, it is not always doom and gloom. We should take pride in having some of the most accomplished, upright and respected leaders in the world. The likes of Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, Meraj Muhammad Khan, Malik Meraj Khalid to name a few from the previous generation, always kept to their vision and ideology. In the current generation we have Raza Rabbani, Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, former PM Shahid Khaqan and many more who always take a principled stance whenever needed.

Senator Sherry Rehman certainly makes the list. She has been in politics for a long time since leaving journalism and has built a positive reputation. Notwithstanding their political affiliations and our agreement or disagreement with their views, these people are recognized not only in Pakistan but internationally as well.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada