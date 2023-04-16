Half-century

Pakistan celebrated the 50th anniversary of the 1973 constitution on April 10, with the official ceremony held in parliament. The golden jubilee offers us an opportunity to take stock of where the country stands today in terms of implementation of the constitution. The failure of political forces to settle their disputes amicably within parliament has led to increased interference from non-elected institutions in the executive and legislative domain. The political temperatures have gone up to a point where the government and opposition parties have seemingly ruled out any possibility of negotiations. The judiciary had to step-in, assuming the role of primary arbiter in resolution of political crises in recent months.

The country is mired in multiple crises today, the economic and security ones are the most pressing. The deep political polarization is aggravating the challenges, pushing the country towards chaos. All political forces should commit to keeping the basic tenets of the constitution above their petty interests. Besides, the stature of parliament should be restored, enabling it to assume a leading role in formulation of national policies.

Asad Aziz

Khushab