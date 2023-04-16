Neverending summer

This letter refers to the article ‘What demographic winter?’ (April 15, 2023) by Memoona Qazi. The writer points to how Pakistan’s exploding population bucks the global trend.
Tackling overpopulation is the need of the hour. In countries like China, family planning and population management have been crucial to economic growth. We must learn from their example.
Zakeer Zakreeya
Awaran
