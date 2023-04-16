 
close
Sunday April 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Neverending summer

April 16, 2023

This letter refers to the article ‘What demographic winter?’ (April 15, 2023) by Memoona Qazi. The writer points to how Pakistan’s exploding population bucks the global trend.

Tackling overpopulation is the need of the hour. In countries like China, family planning and population management have been crucial to economic growth. We must learn from their example.

Zakeer Zakreeya

Awaran