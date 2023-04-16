PHDEC holds moot on citrus pests

KARACHI: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) has held a webinar on ‘Biological control of insects, pests of citrus’ to bring the stakeholders on board, a statement said on Saturday.

Chinese and Pakistani scientists in collaboration developed biological control measures to enhance the quality and yield of citrus fruits in Pakistan.

A research centre “China-Pakistan Citrus Pest Management Centre” was launched in 2018 to jointly explore green and sustainable solutions of citrus pests. South China Agricultural University and Sargodha University, has done an extensive research work on the subject matter.

PHDEC agri team organised the webinar to educate the citrus growers, farmers, processors, and academia by engaging the following experts from the University of Sargodha who had worked with Chinese team.

A large number of participants participated in the webinar and appreciated the PHDEC’s initiative of conducting the webinar on an important topic of citrus insect pests control.

The participants suggested that organising physical activities would be more fruitful for the stakeholders. CEO-PHDEC thanked all the participants for attending the webinar and extended PHDEC’s full support in any product development and market promotion related matters to the participants.