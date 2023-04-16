PPDA slams franchise fee

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) on Saturday slammed the rise in franchise fee by SHELL Pakistan and sought the government’s intervention in this matter.

In a letter to Secretary Petroleum, PPDA called this hike illegal and observed that in such a time of turmoil and financial crunch, SHELL Pakistan has increased the franchise fee by Rs1.25/litre, The oil marketing company (OMC) would now be getting Rs7.25/litre, an increase that was quite illogical and would severely impact the workability of retail outlets, the letter said.

Currently, due to high cost of doing business and sharp increase in prices on account of massive rupee devaluation, it has become really hard to make both ends meet, the dealers association said.

Increasing cost of electricity is further adding to the miseries of retail outlets. In all such circumstances, the said increase will seriously shackle the business continuity.

PPDA said that it had been meaning to seek termination of franchise fee for the survival and viability of retail outlets, instead SHELL Pakistan has increased it, which is quite unacceptable. The association pointed out that OGRA is the regulator for all the industry not merely for SHELL Pakistan or few other big OMCs and it is OGRA's constitutional duty to ensure a level playing field.