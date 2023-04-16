Economic downturns and inequality

LAHORE: Inequality increases in economic downturns as is happening currently in Pakistan. The opportunities to earn squeeze for the poor while the rich find ways to increase their profits even in declining consumptions.

A regular decline in the rupee value has for instance provided an opportunity to those that keep sufficient stocks to regularly increase the price of their stocks based on the deemed duty they would have to pay if the same was imported today.

It has also been observed that sometimes the state reduced duties and taxes on certain items to give relief to the consumers.

In such situations, the stockholders keep the prices high on the plea that they paid higher levies on their imported stuff.

This goes on for a long period even after fresh imports with lower duties arrive in the market.

The tendency of richer segments of the society is always to ensure that whatever they produce, import or sell must more than cover the increased cost and inflation that they face in their private life.

The big businesses seldom go into loss. Their profits may decline which they pass on to their shareholders but the perks and privileges that family members of sponsors of the bog companies continue to grow.

Invest when there is blood in the streets, a saying that stands true in the case of Pakistan. The businessmen know that there are 220 million consumers and most of them are below the age of 25 years. Their needs would continue to increase.

The brands have found a wonderful solution to cheat the consumers.

After regular decline in the rupee value the price of tea whitener was bound to increase and it did spiraled up accordingly. But one more marketing gimmick was used: the quantity in the tea whitener pack was reduced while its size remained unchanged.

The consumer seeing the size thinks that he/she is buying the same quantity though at a higher price but in reality the quantity may be 5 to10 percent lesser quantity.

In other words, the actual price has been increased 5-10 percent higher than what the consumer perceived.

We see the same practice in confectionary products. The packaging of numerous famous biscuit brands remains the same but the quantity in the pack is reduced. Even in this the number of biscuits remains the same but thickness is reduced to such an extent that some biscuits are as thin as a cover of a notebook.

The prices have been jacked up phenomenally. A multinational juice producer has reduced the quantity of its small pack from 250ml to 200ml while the price has been doubled.

Some dairy farms have reduced the dairy ghee (Asli ghee) quantity to 850mg from 1kg and increased the rates as well.

Such tactics compensate even for low sales to a great extent as the profits increase comparatively. But the consumers see no light at the end of the tunnel. In most cases the incomes of the poor have declined as of an increase in unemployment. Daily wage workers charge almost the same labour rate that they would charge four years back.

There are more laborers than the demand that keeps labour wages lower.

Even then most hardly get engage for more than 10 days a month. Five years back the engagement rate was 20 plus days a month. Inequality is bound to increase in this scenario.