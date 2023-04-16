Political instability puts ‘heavy dent’ in economy: PBF

KARACHI: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) on Saturday called for a consensus among all political stakeholders saying that was imperative to bring the country out from prevailing economic turmoil.

The forum proposed a discourse among all political partners to work out a guide for political and economic stability in the country.

PBF vice president Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said the move would help Pakistan make progress and ease the lives of the masses. “It's the ideal opportunity for a more noteworthy discourse among political partners to foster agreement on a methodology to direct Pakistan out of present economic unrest.”

Jawad stated those remarks during a meeting with the core committee members of the PBF.

“Increased polarisation will only weaken state institutions, as politics is not about discrimination but rather adhering to one's ideology,” he urged. “When we look back, we find that, rather than getting better, things have gotten worse. Economic growth still experiences ups and downs, especially in last 20 years.”

Jawad further said chances of an economic sustenance got further deepened when it was reported that the trade account of Pakistan had recorded a deficit of $23 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year rated to be 83 percent of the annual target because of reduction in imports was offset by a deep decline in exports.

The reported gap between imports and exports was down $12.6 billion or 35.5 percent, year-on-year basis. The annual export target was set to $38 billion but only 56 percent of that was achieved in the first nine months as the exports recorded in the period was just $21 billion down by $2.3 billion, or 10 percent while imports amounted to $44 billion, down by $15 billion, or 25 percent, according to PBF vice president.

He mentioned that though lower imports had helped contain the current account deficit to around $4 billion but it camouflaged the rapid deterioration in exports.

“Similarly the problematic aspect of the situation is that Pakistani exporters have failed to take advantage of the steep currency devaluation thereby not of any help to the economy.

On the other hand, the projected import target was around $65.6 billion by the end of the current fiscal year but currently it has come up to 68 percent of that target in nine months,” Jawad explained.

He was of the view that the difficulties caused by arbitrary controls over the import had depressed imports but the pressure was now on by the State Bank of Pakistan, exerted by the IMF to withdraw the repressive instructions and instruct the banks for priority allocation of dollars.

However, the economic managers of the country are therefore warned to resist departing from the current macroeconomic framework because any mistake at this point in time is going to exacerbate external and domestic financing risks and potentially place debt on an unsustainable path.

The only way forward is sustained macro-fiscal and structural reforms so that fresh financing is made available along with recovering the private investor confidence.