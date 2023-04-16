PAAPAM urges govt to ease auto industry imports

KARACHI: Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has sent an SOS to Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, seeking removal of import restrictions placed on auto/auto parts.

The association asked Dar to remove the imports from the list of ‘non-essential items’, as the auto parts manufacturers save valuable foreign exchange to the tune of $1.5 billion per annum through import substitution and contribute over 5 percent of the country’s tax revenues.

PAAPAM Chairman Munir Bana informed that the auto parts manufacturers provide direct and indirect employment to over three million Pakistani workers, technicians, engineers and management professionals, who face layoffs as the entire sector is on the verge of closure.

PAAPAM asked the State Bank of Pakistan to direct all the banks to open all letters of credit for imports by genuine manufacturers, as the entire industry is currently faced with permanent closure, amidst rising inflation, devaluation of domestic currency and record high markup rate, making it impossible to maintain operations.

In the above letter, PAAPAM chairman observed that, unless immediate measures are taken to save the “mother of all industries”, a massive tragedy would unfold, as the entire auto parts industry would shut down permanently, leading to losses of millions of jobs, rollback of localisation and repatriation of foreign investments by all the automotive assemblers.

The auto industry needs support from the government and the State Bank of Pakistan through an easing of restrictions on imports of CKD kits by assemblers as well as raw materials by parts makers. “This would help the recovery of volumes to a certain extent and assist the industry in sustaining its operations at a breakeven level,” he added.

Bana argued that the entire automobile industry needs approximately $125 million per month to survive through breakeven capacity utilisation.

He said that PAAPAM is the representative of 350 Tier-I and 1,200 Tier-II auto parts manufacturers located all over Pakistan.

Pakistan is not just an automobile assembling country, but PAAPAM members were manufacturers and suppliers of thousands of locally produced auto parts and components worth over Rs150 billion per year to all the foreign assemblers of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, tractors, trucks and buses in Pakistan. “Our members produce components as per global quality standards, tested and approved on Japanese, Korean and Chinese specifications,” he added.

Despite the industry’s contributions in job creation, GDP growth and domestic value-addition, it is currently facing a life-and-death situation.

The PAAPAM letter further stated that this situation has been persisting since May 2022 and has resulted in a drastic reduction in the production of all types of vehicles by over 70 percent.

As a consequence, there has been a severe financial impact on the auto industry, particularly the SME auto parts manufacturers.

“We have, therefore, been forced to downsize our operations and lay off our trained workforce,” said the letter.