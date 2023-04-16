Stocks to keep eyes peeled at IMF

Pakistan stocks closed slightly higher during the outgoing week, with expectations that the IMF programme would set the market direction next week, traders said.

It was a short week of four working days, as the market observed Friday as a closed day.

“An assurance from ‘friendly countries’ to fund a balance of payments gap is awaited in securing the IMF deal,” said Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd. “Therefore, the materialisation of said commitment from these countries will help put the IMF programme back on track and aid the sentiment at the index.”

The market commenced on a negative note, mainly because of uncertainty over the resumption of the IMF programme. However, mid-week, IMF’s Director Middle East and Central Asian Department expressed confidence that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with Pakistan will be signed soon. This gave some much-needed support to the index.

The market closed at 40,206 points, up 155 points or 0.4 percent WoW. Average volumes arrived at 84 million shares, down 24 percent WoW, while the average value traded settled at $8 million, down 28 percent WoW.

Foreign buying continued during this week, clocking in at $1.4 million compared to a net buy of $3.9 million last week. Major buying was witnessed in all other sectors ($1.4 million) and commercial banks ($0.6 million). On the local front, selling was reported by mutual funds ($1.0 million) followed by companies ($0.9 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from technology and communication (72 points), commercial banks (64 points), oil and gas exploration companies (48 points), food and personal care products (8 points), and cement (6 points).

Scrip-wise positive contributors were Systems Limited (70 points), Engry Fertilizer (32 points), Meezan Bank (28 points), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (21 points) and

Oil and Gas Development Company (20 points).

The sectors which contributed negatively were miscellaneous (8 points), tobacco (8 points), and fertiliser (6 points). Meanwhile, scrip-wise negative contributions came from Pakistan ServicesL (48 points), Engro (24 points), Millat Tractors (15 points), Dawood Hercules (15 points), and Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (9 points).

Analyst Nabeel Haroon of Topline Securities said investor participation further declined amid political uncertainty and delay in the resumption of the IMF programme.

Other major developments during the outgoing week were: remittance numbers for May clocked in at $2.5 billion (up 27.4 percent MoM) and car sales number (including non-PAMA members) for March came in at approximately 10.4k units (up 46 percent MoM).

Analyst Muhammad Waqas Ghani of JS Research said political noise persisted during the week as National Assembly passed a bill to curtail the Chief Justice's powers.

On the news front, the government increased profit rates of the different National Savings Schemes (NSS) during the week. Prolonged delay in the IMF programme caused the rupee to plunge to a record low at 288.4 during the week from where it recovered in later sessions on some positive news by the Finance Ministry to 284.9.

During the week, the government raised Rs144 billion through the Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) auction as against a target of Rs100 billion. The cut-off yield on the 3-year PIB increased by 34bps to 18.4 percent. Moreover, SBP data reported another decline in SBPs foreign exchange reserves, as it clocked in at $4.0 billion, down $170 million WoW.