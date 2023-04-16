Army stresses holistic approach to eliminate terrorism

RAWALPINDI: The 257th Corps Commanders Conference, held at the GHQ with Chief of Army Staff (CÓAS) General Asim Munir in the chair, Saturday vowed to pursue the goals set by the National Security Committee (NSC) to turn the tide against terrorism through coordinated application of all elements of national power.

The forum reviewed the domestic and regional environment, including external and internal security challenges confronting Pakistan currently, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The forum affirmed that the military leadership was cognizant of the full spectrum of the challenges and it resolved to shoulder its constitutionally mandated responsibilities with the support of the resilient people of Pakistan.

The forum reiterated the commitment of the armed forces to fully support national responses against internal and external threats. It highlighted that while security forces were undertaking intelligence-based operations in areas along the western border, there was a need to adopt a whole-of-the-nation and whole-of-the-government approach to eradicate the menace of terrorism on a long-term basis.

“This focused counter-terrorism campaign against terrorists, as approved by the government through a whole-of-the-system approach, will lead towards eradicating permissive factors of terrorism, extremism and instability in the country,” the participants in the corps commanders conference said. Speaking during the National Assembly session a day earlier, COAS Asim Munir said negotiations with the militants in the past had helped terrorists regroup in the country.