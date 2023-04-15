Two drown after falling off bridge in Sujawal

SUKKUR: Two brothers drowned on Friday after falling off a bridge near Daro in district Sujawal.
Five-year-old Ghulam Hussain and three-year-old Ghulam Rasool, sons of Zulfiqar alias Bhutto Mallah were crossing a wooden bridge built over the Sher Canal in front of their house in Sujawal when they slipped and fell into the canal. After searching for hours, the relatives of the youth took out their bodies from the canal.
PESHAWAR: Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Friday launched a five-day anti-polio campaign.According...
UNITED NATIONS: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has praised the United Nations development system, especially...
MANSEHRA: People of Oghi on Friday asked the government to enlist private hospitals to provide healthcare services...
TAKHT BHAI: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Professors, Lecturers and Librarians Association has asked the Abdul Wali Khan...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah on Friday said the Khyber...
Islamabad: Newly appointed police officers in Islamabad capital police Muhammad Shoaib Khurram took charge as Capital...