Two drown after falling off bridge in Sujawal

SUKKUR: Two brothers drowned on Friday after falling off a bridge near Daro in district Sujawal.

Five-year-old Ghulam Hussain and three-year-old Ghulam Rasool, sons of Zulfiqar alias Bhutto Mallah were crossing a wooden bridge built over the Sher Canal in front of their house in Sujawal when they slipped and fell into the canal. After searching for hours, the relatives of the youth took out their bodies from the canal.