Sehat Sahulat Card: People in Oghi seek enlistment of private hospitals

MANSEHRA: People of Oghi on Friday asked the government to enlist private hospitals to provide healthcare services under the Sehat Sahulat Card scheme.

“We have asked the government repeatedly to enlist private hospitals with the Sehat Sahulat Card to provide better treatment services to the people but to no avail,” Mohammad Rehman Shah, a local told reporters in Oghi.

Led by Rehman Shah, a group of locals said that Sehat Sahulat Card Programme was one of the best initiatives launched by any government to provide better healthcare services but the people of Oghi and its suburbs were deprived of it. Rehman Shah said that they also met with the deputy commissioner and other relevant authorities seeking enlistment of the private health facilities in the programme.

“The Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, which is enlisted to provide the healthcare services to patients under the programme, cannot cater to needs of all the people,” he added.

He said that patients of the neighbouring Torghar district were also brought to Oghi for treatment so more health facilities should be enlisted to facilitate them.